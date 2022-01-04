Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.05. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

