Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $49.97 and last traded at $49.72, with a volume of 53752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.31.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.1475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.92%.

Get Experian alerts:

EXPGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.39.

Experian Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.