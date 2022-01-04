Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Exponent by 122.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 36.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 370.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 21.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $116.96 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.13 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.12.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,953 shares of company stock worth $476,775 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.