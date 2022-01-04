F45 Training Holdings Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will End on January 11th (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training’s (NYSE:FXLV) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 11th. F45 Training had issued 20,312,500 shares in its initial public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $325,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

FXLV stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91. F45 Training has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). Equities analysts expect that F45 Training will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other F45 Training news, CEO Adam Gilchrist purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXLV. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

