Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.45 Million

Analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to announce sales of $40.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.00 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $36.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $149.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $150.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $166.25 million, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $167.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMNB. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,920. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $540.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 21,435 shares of company stock worth $379,611 over the last ninety days. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 102,379 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,350,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

