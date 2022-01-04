F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $946.50

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 946.50 ($12.75) and last traded at GBX 946 ($12.75), with a volume of 194532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 926 ($12.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 915.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 884.59. The firm has a market cap of £4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Hewitt bought 53 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 932 ($12.56) per share, with a total value of £493.96 ($665.62). Also, insider Beatrice Hollond bought 116 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 858 ($11.56) per share, with a total value of £995.28 ($1,341.17). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 179 shares of company stock valued at $158,204.

About F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT)

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

