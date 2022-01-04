Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FDLB remained flat at $$95.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th.

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking, lending services, banking centers, visa debit card, cashier’s checks, cash advances, traveler’s checks, U.S.

