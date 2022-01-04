Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.65

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.65 and traded as low as C$10.43. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.49, with a volume of 120,016 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.65. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.58.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$174.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$171.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.4500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. This is a boost from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.90%.

About Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

