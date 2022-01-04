Financial Comparison: indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) vs. Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Synaptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor N/A -156.22% -8.42% Synaptics 8.86% 27.84% 13.22%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for indie Semiconductor and Synaptics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 4 0 3.00 Synaptics 0 1 13 0 2.93

indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.25%. Synaptics has a consensus price target of $275.42, suggesting a potential downside of 4.56%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Synaptics.

Volatility & Risk

indie Semiconductor has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptics has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Synaptics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor N/A N/A -$73.29 million $3.58 3.27 Synaptics $1.34 billion 8.46 $79.60 million $3.18 90.75

Synaptics has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Synaptics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Synaptics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synaptics beats indie Semiconductor on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices. The company was founded by Federico Faggin and Carver A. Mead in March 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

