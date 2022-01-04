Financial Survey: Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) versus Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Brightcove has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brightcove and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $197.35 million 2.16 -$5.81 million $0.17 61.12 Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million $0.16 41.31

Mawson Infrastructure Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brightcove. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brightcove, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brightcove shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brightcove and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove 3.30% 10.56% 4.86% Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -108.20% -95.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brightcove and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 1 3 0 2.75 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brightcove currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.37%. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 157.19%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Brightcove.

Summary

Brightcove beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc. engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder. The company was founded by Jeremy J. Allaire and Robert Mason on August 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

