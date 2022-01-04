FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $73.97 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000994 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003458 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004621 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 801,382,709 coins and its circulating supply is 465,793,613 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

