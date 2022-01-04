First Financial Co. (THFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

First Financial has raised its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years.

THFF stock opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. First Financial has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.07.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 121.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 168.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Financial by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

