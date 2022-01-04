First National Trust Co Buys New Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 40.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 340,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 98,464 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 17.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 245,097 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on NLY. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

