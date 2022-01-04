First National Trust Co Has $316,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $150.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.20 and a 52 week high of $151.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.85 and its 200-day moving average is $144.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

