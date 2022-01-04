First National Trust Co Makes New Investment in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,338,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 699,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 157,125 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 181,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 140,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,903,000 after buying an additional 116,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 701,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,953,000 after buying an additional 72,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B stock opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.84 and a 1-year high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

