First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.31.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

FQVLF opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

