First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Up 2,756.5% in December

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 2,756.5% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ FDT opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.01. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $65.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter.

