First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,200 shares, a growth of 658.7% from the November 30th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 921,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.01. 2,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,738. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $51.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

