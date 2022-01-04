First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Short Interest Up 54.8% in December

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNMC. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter worth about $121,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 78,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the third quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the third quarter worth about $528,000.

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

