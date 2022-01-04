First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROBT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 939.6% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period.

ROBT opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average is $54.82. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $59.72.

