First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the November 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYX traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $98.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,740. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.80. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $101.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.503 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,153,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 622,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,072,000 after acquiring an additional 175,206 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter.

