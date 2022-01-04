First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the November 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FYX traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $98.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,740. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.80. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $101.96.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.503 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
