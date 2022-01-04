Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $106.36

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $106.36 and last traded at $106.83, with a volume of 1879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FVRR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -73.99 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.65.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $74.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Fiverr International by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 12.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 105.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 653.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,170,000 after buying an additional 233,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

