Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Up 7.1%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s share price shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $22.20. 2,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 207,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $949,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,866,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

