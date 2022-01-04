Formation Fi Price Reaches $0.0508 on Top Exchanges (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Formation Fi has a market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00063269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00078320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.44 or 0.08201355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00081699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,266.66 or 0.99896137 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

