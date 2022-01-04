Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Down 66.6% in December

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a drop of 66.6% from the November 30th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FSUGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortescue Metals Group has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of FSUGY stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

