Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Short Interest Update

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the November 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMIV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $586,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Forum Merger IV by 1,904,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 95,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 95,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMIV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 71,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,276. Forum Merger IV has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.