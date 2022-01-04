Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Short Interest Down 84.2% in December

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FACT. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Freedom Acquisition I by 31.3% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth about $975,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freedom Acquisition I by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 89,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 51,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FACT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 23,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,306. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. Freedom Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

