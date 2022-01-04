Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Raised by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,132 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Argus increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

