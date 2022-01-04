FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.06.

FTCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

In related news, CEO Sean Hunkler purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 233,436 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 2,104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 27,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 5,853.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 44,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. The company had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.