FY2021 Earnings Forecast for HomeStreet, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.41. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.03.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,844,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in HomeStreet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 792,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,865,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

