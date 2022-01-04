FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Issued By Colliers Securities

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Synaptics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $10.58 for the year.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.69.

SYNA opened at $288.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.31. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $95.90 and a 12 month high of $299.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $1,250,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

