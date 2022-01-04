Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $574,720.00

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.33 or 0.00009369 BTC on exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market cap of $15.17 million and $574,720.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Galatasaray Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00063517 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00073457 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.37 or 0.08236260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00079725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,226.53 or 1.00130543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galatasaray Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Galatasaray Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galatasaray Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.