Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End on January 11th (NASDAQ:GEEXU)

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GEEXU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, January 11th. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 2nd. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:GEEXU opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games & Esports Experience Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.