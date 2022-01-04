GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $18.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.47.

Shares of GPS stock remained flat at $$18.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 42,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,436,281. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.75. GAP has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GAP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 7.6% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 76.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

