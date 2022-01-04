Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Short Interest Update

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the November 30th total of 809,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Gates Industrial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Gates Industrial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GTES traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.72. 16,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,874. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.70. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

GTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

