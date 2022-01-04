Geneva Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199,202 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,232,000 after buying an additional 89,568 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,385,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,413,000 after buying an additional 117,183 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,045,000 after buying an additional 108,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,641,000 after buying an additional 168,764 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,027,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

MRCY stock opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.04. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

