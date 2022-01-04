Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 408 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,247 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $22,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,841,531 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,041,900,000 after acquiring an additional 99,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.9% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 23,978 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $255.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.14, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $204,948.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total transaction of $5,456,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,399 shares of company stock worth $131,620,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

