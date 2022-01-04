German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $39.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 93.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

