GeyserCoin Price Tops $0.0075 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $12,276.50 and $2.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,060.09 or 1.95180449 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,644,279 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

