GHOSTPRISM Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a market cap of $915,954.87 and $7.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Profile

GHOST is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 5,397,347 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.