Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.88

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 96266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DNA shares. Raymond James set a $14.50 price target on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,054,722,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $912,171,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $83,481,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

