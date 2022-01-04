Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.40.

GTLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gitlab from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gitlab from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gitlab from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ GTLB traded down $6.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.90. 62,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,346. Gitlab has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.17.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gitlab will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 282,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.20 per share, with a total value of $22,074,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 48,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,290,645 shares of company stock valued at $100,358,309 over the last quarter.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

