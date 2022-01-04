Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.72

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.72 and last traded at $33.63, with a volume of 487314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -154.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

