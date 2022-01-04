GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Raised to GBX 1,710 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,580 ($21.29) to GBX 1,710 ($23.04) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.91) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.87) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.87) to GBX 1,600 ($21.56) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.95) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.19) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,591.80 ($21.45).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,593.60 ($21.47) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,628.78 ($21.95). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,566.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,477.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70.

In other news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.83) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($67,395.63).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

