Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Position Lowered by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Full18 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 49,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,718,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,266,000 after purchasing an additional 391,675 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 263.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 47,840 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN opened at $141.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.93 and a 200-day moving average of $157.84. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Wedbush cut their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist cut their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.62.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.