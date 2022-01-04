Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.63. 47,457 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 33,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Separately, Aegis raised their price target on shares of Global Self Storage from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Global Self Storage had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 21.89%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELF. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Company Profile (NASDAQ:SELF)

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.