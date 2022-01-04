Granite Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,350 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38.

