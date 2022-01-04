Granite Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 961.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after purchasing an additional 556,669 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,327.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 523,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,134,000 after purchasing an additional 438,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.13.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,210. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TER opened at $166.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.05 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

