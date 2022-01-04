Granite Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 37,757 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 7.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 473,744 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $247.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $253.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

