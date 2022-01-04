Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 331 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hubbell by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $205.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.07 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 63.44%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

